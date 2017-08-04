Super Clash: Can Hearts exploit Kotoko’s weakness in Kumasi?

It’s little secret that Hearts of Oak will be facing a group of ‘unfit’ lads in Sunday’s Super Clash against nemeses Asante Kotoko.

Following their fatal accident last month, the Porcupine Warriors are yet to take to the pitch in a competitive game, and with the Super Clash set to mark their return, there have been concerns over the quality of opposition awaiting the Phobians.

“The players are okay to play on Sunday, except Ollenu [Ashitey] and [Michael] Akuffo,” said Kotoko’s head of medical team Michael Leat at a presser on Tuesday.

“Baba Mahama will be ready on Sunday, he's fit to play. I won't force any player to play when he's not fit, they are okay,” he added. “That’s why we decided to play on Sunday.”

Leat’s statement was emphatic as it could be, but the news is also as positive as it is concerning.

The accident, as it were, resulted in one dead team official, a collection of injured players and traumatised an entire team.

There’s little surprise that some argue the team are returning too soon.

Winger Emmanuel Gyamfi has also been ruled out due to an injury picked up on international duty, and to make matters worse, impotent coach Steven Polack (below) could only tell journalists that “doctors will decide whether he should be on the bench or not.”

Kotoko may attempt to bulldoze everyone into believing they are up for this game, when indeed they’re not, but will struggle to find just one reason to convince anyone of their match fitness, having last played a competitive game on July 12.

Are Hearts in a position to take advantage of these problems?

Early last month, Frank Nuttall’s heavyweights succumbed to their arch-rivals on penalties in the President’s Cup.

In every way, the anguish in that defeat was not as much about having watched a cup slip through their fingers, as to the identity of their vanquishers.

Hearts fans, then, must be delighted by the prompt opportunity to reclaim the bragging rights in what will be the 106th league meeting between the two sides.

Having already faced the Porcupine Warriors, coach Nuttall will be well aware of what to expect. There have been questions about his tactical prowess – his flexibility, positioning of players and reaction to game situations.

