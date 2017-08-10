Super Eagles B depart for Benin Republic on Friday

Salisu Yusuf's men will leave the country on Friday to honour their African Nation Championship qualifier clash with the Squirrels on Sunday

Nigeria's home based national team will leave for Benin Republic on Friday ahead of Sunday's 2017 African Nations Championship qualifier clash.

The Super Eagles B are currently holding their training camp in Kano, and will be hoping to silence the Squirrels in the second round qualifiers to book a place in next year's finals in Kenya.

Salisu Yusuf's men have played two local friendlies, defeating Kano Pillars B 3-1 on August 4 before they held Kano selected side to a 1-1 draw four days later at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Meanwhile, coach Yusuf has announced that the 30-man squad will be trimmed to 20 before their departure to Cotonou on Friday.

The first leg of the qualifiers against the Beninoise in Cotonou will hold on August 13, and the reverse fixture a week later in Kano.‎ ‎