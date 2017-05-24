Super Eagles commence training in Corsica

Gernot Rohr’s men began preparation for their friendly games after they had their first work out on Wednesday morning in the European nation

Nigeria's senior national team had their first training session ahead of upcoming international friendlies against Corsica and Togo on May 26 and June 1 respectively.

Following a back-to-back African Cup of Nations absence, the three-time African kings will use the warm-up games to test their readiness for the 2019 Afcon qualifier against South Africa.

Henry Onyekuru, William Troost-Ekong, Uche Agbo, Tyronne Ebuehi, Elderson Echiejile, Chidozie Awaziem, Oghenekaro Etebo were part of the first training session.

Others were Dele Alampasu, Daniel Akpeyi plus the home based quartet of Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Stephen Odey, Sikiru Olatunbosun, and Alhassan Ibrahim.

Super Eagles in Corsica.

All 12 players in camp actively participated in today's training session. We train once a day. #SoarSuperEagles. pic.twitter.com/Ft5tRuMtL5 — Nigeria Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) May 24, 2017

Meanwhile, Ahmed Musa, Shehu Abdullahi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Mikel Agu - all already in France are expected to join the team at the Best Western Hotel, Ajaccio Amiraute later today.

Ahmed Musa, @OfficialShehu Abdullahi, @67Kelechi Iheanacho and Mikel Agu are expected to join us in Corsica later today. #SoarSuperEagles. pic.twitter.com/AxG4SSafLk — Nigeria Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) May 24, 2017

Gernot Rohr’s men will have their next training session on Wednesday morning to fine-tune strategies for the game against Corsica on Friday and Togo's clash six days later.

The Super Eagles will face Bafana Bafana in the Afcon 2019 qualifier opener at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on June 10.