Super Eagles have first training session in Morocco

Nigeria senior national team had their first training session in Morocco ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifying game against Algeria on November 10.

The 2013 African Cup of Nations champions hit the ground running in preparation for the dead rubber encounter against Rabah Madjer’s men at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui.

The Super Eagles will jet out to Constantine on Friday to play Algeria before the fly aboard a chartered flight to Krasnodar for Tuesday’s international friendly against Argentina.