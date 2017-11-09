Super Eagles land in Constantine for Algeria clash
Nigeria national team finally arrived in Constantine for their dead rubber Fifa World Cup qualifier clash against Algeria on Friday.
Gernot Rohr's men had undergone their preparation in Rabat for three days before they left the Moroccan city ahead of their showdown with the Fennecs on Thursday.
We have arrived safely in Constantine, Algeria.— ]]>🇳🇬🇳🇬
The reception by the Algerian people was very warm and cordial #SoarSuperEagles . pic.twitter.com/lS9nIm95qF