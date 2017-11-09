Super Eagles land in Constantine for Algeria clash

Gernot Rohr's men arrived the city where they face the Fennecs in the World Cup qualifier ahead of Friday's encounter

Nigeria national team finally arrived in Constantine for their dead rubber Fifa World Cup qualifier clash against Algeria on Friday.

Gernot Rohr's men had undergone their preparation in Rabat for three days before they left the Moroccan city ahead of their showdown with the Fennecs on Thursday.

