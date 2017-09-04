Super Eagles must replicate 'mentality' in Cameroon, urges Mutiu Adepoju

The ex-international hailed the display of Rohr's men in Uyo, and is upbeat they can do the double over Broos' side if they maintain their blueprint

Mutiu Adepoju believes the Super Eagles can defeat Cameroon in the second leg of their 2018 Fifa World Cup Qualifying clash against Cameroon on Monday.

Gernot Rohr's will take on the Indomitable Lions at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaoundé, three days after defeating them 4-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

And the former midfielder has urged the players to prove the first leg triumph over the African champions was no fluke by reproducing the first leg's 'mentality and rhythm'.

"It was a massive win against Cameroon last Friday and a great performance from the players," Adepoju told Goal.

"In the beginning of the game, the Cameroonians came out strong and trying to impose their physicality on the Super Eagles and mounting pressure too. But when the Super Eagles got the rhythm and composure, they began tormenting the Cameroonians.

"I think Odion Ighalo did a great job and was a good choice to start because he was very physical and we could see in the first goal he scored how he was going very strong on the defenders with Victor Moses alongside Moses Simon on the wings," he continued.

"Compared with the South Africa match, the introduction of Leon Balogun in the defense made it stronger and return of Victor Moses and John Mikel Obi made a great difference against Cameroon. I believe it was a massive win and gives them a huge confidence boost going to Cameroon.

"Nobody expected the result in Uyo and it could have been more than four goals if we had got many of our chances behind the net. It shows if they play as a team and do things right, they can defeat anybody.

"I don't believe it was a one-off show after just winning a game. I also don't think they should feel like they've arrived but if they can replicate that mentality and rhythm, I see them picking all the three points in Yaoundé," he concluded.