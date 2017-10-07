Super Eagles must be wary of Zambia, warns Babayaro

The ex-international has warned that the Super Eagles take the game against the Chipolopolo with all seriousness

Emmanuel Babayaro urges the Super Eagles to be wary of Zambia as they have a go at World Cup 2018 qualification at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Saturday.

Victory over Wedson Nyirenda's men will grant Nigeria the ticket to participate in the showpiece in Russia.

And Babayaro believes that while Gernot Rohr's men have all it takes to deliver, they have to avoid being over confident.

"I look forward to the game with great optimism that we are going to carry the day, but, that said, the Zambians are no pushovers seeing their results against Algeria," Babayaro told Goal.

"They will be fighting like wounded lions to win the game at all cost. We must respect them and not fear them and don't be over confident. I think if we do, we can beat them.

"We have one of the best attack if not the best in Africa, so I have no doubt and probably our only fear that always comes to mind is the goalkeeping area but if we get to score either one or two goals, or just keep scoring, then we will win."