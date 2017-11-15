Are the Super Eagles ready for World Cup?

"Are the Super Eagles ready for the World Cup?" If there was an apt response to the question, look no further than Tuesday’s friendly against Argentina.

No, it a was a lot more than the main narrative of the game; coming from two goals down to win 4-2. The process with which Nigeria got her second-ever victory over Jorge Sampaoli’s men was a pointer to the team’s readiness to represent well in Russia come 2018.

Faced with adversity from a top-end opposition, the Super Eagles responded, and in thrilling fashion, but don't assume that all is well just because they pulled off a magnificent triumph.

A goalkeeper’s main duty is simply to defy - unless you're playing in a Pep Guardiola team perhaps - but Daniel Akpeyi, trusted between the sticks, contrived to put the Super Eagles under pressure early on with a double-error to gift Ever Banega the opener.

