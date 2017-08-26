Super Sneyd leads Hull to second successive Challenge Cup crown

Hull FC were renowned for their Wembley struggles, but have now won the Challenge Cup final two years running.

Marc Sneyd again played a starring role and Mahe Fonua claimed two tries as Hull FC retained the Challenge Cup with an 18-14 victory over Wigan Warriors at Wembley.

Sneyd's precise kicking set up both of Hull's tries in the 2016 final, when they came from behind to edge out Warrington Wolves 12-10 and end their Wembley hoodoo.

On Saturday, the half-back was hugely influential once again, setting up first-half tries for wings Fetuli Talanoa and Fonua before a superb 40/20 kick in the second half laid the platform for the latter to cross again.

Joe Burgess' late try gave hope to Wigan, who had scored through John Bateman and Oliver Gildart prior to the interval, but Hull were not to be denied as they held on in a pulsating finale. Burgess looked to be over down the left in the final minute, yet play had been called back for a forward pass by George Williams.

The outstanding Sneyd once more earned the Lance Todd Trophy for man of the match, having marshalled proceedings superbly.

Wigan - the reigning Super League champions who beat Hull 16-0 in the 2013 Challenge Cup final - scored early when Thomas Leuluai's kick bounced kindly for Anthony Gelling to collect and put Bateman over.

Yet Hull were soon 12-6 ahead, Talanoa and Fonua each touching down following pinpoint kicks from Sneyd, who converted both scores.

Williams attacked the Hull line superbly to set up Wigan's second try for Gildart, but the England playmaker could not add the extras.

And Hull's lead was up to eight in the second period when Sneyd's outstanding 40/20 led to the game's standout score. From the resulting set, Albert Kelly ran down the short side on the sixth tackle before passing out of contact for Fonua, who demonstrated great skill to ground the ball just before he was bundled into touch by Burgess.

Fonua and Wigan's Tony Clubb were each denied by the video referee before Burgess crossed to set up a dramatic finale.

Burgess was set clear down the wing for a second time in the dying seconds, but Williams had already flicked the ball forwards earlier in the move - with referee Phil Bentham spotting the infringement.