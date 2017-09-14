Super sub Bakamba scores in Villarreal's Uefa Europa League victory

The DR Congo international ensured the Yellow Submarines started their Europa League campaign with a commanding victory at the Estadio de la Cerámica

Cedric Bakamba came off the bench to find the back of the net as Villarreal recorded a 3-1 win over Astana in their Uefa Europa League opening fixture.

Second half goals from the 28-year-old forward and Cheryshev gave Fran Escribá’s men a fine start in the Group A of the European tournament, after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Nicola Sansone broke the deadlock in the 16th minute to give the home fans something to cheer on before referee Sran Jovanović blew the whistle for half-time.

After the restart, Yuri Logvinenko got the Kazakhstan league champions back into the game with an equaliser in the 68th minute.

Bakamba's introduction for Sansone two minutes later, made a difference for the La Liga side as the DR Congo international made a brilliant run towards goal and fired the Yellow Submarines ahead again with a fine finish in the 75th minute.

Denis Cheryshev who replaced Pablo Fornals in the 74th minute wrap up the win with his strike in the 77th minute.