Super-sub Dembele fires Celtic to League Cup final
Moussa Dembele came off the bench to help Celtic secure a 4-2 victory over Hibernian to book their place in the Scottish League Cup final on Saturday.
The Bhoys took the lead courtesy Mikael Lustig in the 15th minute via a header off Stuart Armstrong's cross. And three minutes before the break Lustig got his and Celtic’s second after volleying past Ross Laidlaw from a corner kick.
Anthony Stokes pulled a goal back for the Hibs in the 60th minute from the spot.
And in the 66th minute, Dembele, just on for Leigh Griffiths, restored the Celts two-goal advantage after pouncing on a rebound.
Oliver Shaw scored in the 71st minute to force a comeback for the hosts but, with just two minutes of regular time to play, the French-Born Malian marksman put the game beyond their reach as he grabbed his brace from a quick breakaway.
The goals were Dembele's third in all competitions for Celtic this season after missing the start of the season due to a knee injury.
Nigeria international, Efe Ambrose was also on parade for the entire duration of against his former side but could not prevent them from sealing a place in the final of the Scottish League Cup.
Brendan Rodgers' men will face the winner from Sunday's clash between Rangers and Motherwell for a claim to the diadem.