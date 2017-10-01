Super sub-Elijah Mwanzia rescues a point for Mathare United

A composed Mwanzia scored from the spot to cancel out Chemelil Sugar’s opener via Chris Neto early in the opening half

Elijah Mwanzia rescued a point on the road for Mathare United with a late penalty in a 1-1 draw against Chemelil Sugar away in Chemelil.

Mwanzia came off the bench to score the all-important goal for Francis Kimanzi's side, who picked their fourth draw in five matches. The ‘Slum Boys’ also shared the spoils with AFC Leopards in a mid-week match last Wednesday at Kasarani.

A composed Mwanzia scored from the spot to cancel out Chemelil Sugar’s opener via Chris Neto early in the opening half. Cliff Nyakeya was brought down by Chemelil Sugar’ Smith Ouko leaving the referee with no option but point to the spot.

Neto had put the hosts ahead in the 22nd minute with a clever lob over Levis Opiyo, who came off his line.

The draw increased Mathare United point tally to 22 though they are still bottom of the table below Western Stima, who have same points but a better goal aggregate.

The league will now pave way for the Fifa international week.

Mathare United XI: Levis Opiyo (GK), David Owino, Samuel Olwande, George Owino (C), Lennox Ogutu, Roy Okal, Tyson Otieno, Chrispin Oduor, John Mwangi, Cliff Nyakeya and Chris Ochieng’.

Reserves: Mark Kioko (GK), Andrew Juma, Martin Ongori, Victor Ashing, Ronald Reagan, Derrick Onyango and Elijah Mwanzia.