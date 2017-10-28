Super-sub Martial saves Man Utd as Mourinho regains Midas touch

A frustrating month domestically for Jose Mourinho and Manchester United ended with the Portuguese manager regaining his Midas touch. The decision to throw on Anthony Martial in place of the stand-out Marcus Rashford against Tottenham Hotspur was greeted by boos from some in the Old Trafford crowd but the Frenchman delivered an 81st-minute winner which could prove critical in United’s season.

The last few weeks have been filled with recrimination around the west side of Manchester. Mourinho’s choice to play a cautious game against Liverpool a fortnight ago was met with widespread criticism, and there was no shortage of ire over United’s surprising loss to Huddersfield Town a week later.

And it looked set to be a similar tale at Old Trafford as Spurs offered the more stirring moments in a game which United really had to win to keep up the last vestiges of any pressure on neighbours Manchester City. Throw in a pair of gilt-edged misses by Romelu Lukaku and all was not looking well.

