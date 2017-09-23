Super sub Oumar Niasse climbs off the bench to score twice and save Everton against Bournemouth

Ronald Koeman once made clear that he had little time for Oumar Niasse, yet the returning outcast is now the man keeping the Everton manager’s head above water.

Niasse spent the first half of last season exiled to the club’s Under-23 side, and the second on loan at Hull. He had shown no sign of being anything other than a misfit at Goodison Park following a £13.5m move from Lokomotiv Moscow – until Everton failed to sign a striker to replace the departing Romelu Lukaku.

Suddenly, Niasse is a wanted man again. On Wednesday, he marked his first senior appearance for Everton in 17 months by coming on as substitute to score against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup. His contribution against Bournemouth was even more significant.

Everton trailed to a Joshua King goal, and were set to drop to second-from-bottom by losing to a Bournemouth team who started the day below them in the table. On came Niasse for Wayne Rooney with 35 minutes left, and changed all that. Goodison Park, a seething mass of agitation, suddenly erupted with joy and relief. Koeman did likewise.

It had been a tricky afternoon for Koeman. Everton’s defence had something of a makeshift look, with club captain Phil Jagielka absent because of an ankle injury and Michael Keane suffering with a foot problem. Mason Holgate was drafted in to play alongside Ashley Williams in the centre, and frequently looked on edge against King.

It was not just the home side’s defence who were nervy. Everton’s supporters thought they had reason to be optimistic after a summer transfer outlay of almost £150million, yet their season so far has been one of turbulence, and there were groans of apprehension from the stands almost every time the visitors attacked.

Bournemouth threatened occasionally, as did Everton, but neither side did enough to warrant a goal in a poor first half, memorable chiefly for the flashpoint that left Wayne Rooney with a cut above his left eye, and a strong sense of grievance.

The former England captain was left on the ground after being caught by the elbow of Bournemouth captain Simon Francis, and was convinced the contact was deliberate. Referee Martin Atkinson awarded nothing, and television replays suggested that it had been an accident. A furious Rooney, with blood pouring from the wound, argued vociferously as he made for the touchline to receive stitches.

