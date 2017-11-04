Super-sub Peter Crouch earns Stoke share of the spoils against Leicester

Peter Crouch's second-half header earned Stoke a point at home to Leicester and ensured a familiar scoreline at the bet365 Stadium.

It was the third season in a row that the two teams have drawn 2-2 in this fixture, with substitute Crouch pegging back Leicester for the second time after Xherdan Shaqiri had equalised in the first half.

Vicente Iborra's first goal in English football gave Leicester a deserved lead, which Riyad Mahrez restored on the hour mark.

Crouch nearly won it right at the death with another header but the result, coming on the back of a much-needed win at Watford last week, will have helped ease any pressure on Stoke boss Mark Hughes while Leicester's resurgence continued and they are now unbeaten in six games.

Claude Puel opted for another attacking approach in his second match as Leicester manager, looking to build on the victory over Everton. His team started much the brighter and Demarai Gray, fresh from signing a new four-year contract this week, caught the eye.

Only a brilliant piece of defending from Kevin Wimmer prevented Jamie Vardy from turning in a low cross from Gray early on while Shinji Okazaki was just inches away from making contact with another Gray cross shortly afterwards.

Iborra's first goal in English football gave the Foxes the lead