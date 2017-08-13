Super-sub Utaka hands FC Tokyo win over Vissel Kobe

The Super Eagles forward came off the bench to make the difference with a late minute goal at the Ajinomoto Stadium on Sunday

Nigeria international Peter Utaka scored the match winning goal as FC Tokyo thumped Vissel Kobe 1-0 in their J1 League fixture.

The former Shanghai Shenxin and Beijing Guoan forward was introduced for Ryoichi Maeda in the 73rd minute as coach Yoshiyuki Shinoda seeks a way to edge the Nélson Baptista’s men who had German legend Lukas Podolski on parade for the entire duration.

Utaka ensured the gaffer's decision to bring him in paid off when his goal came just two minutes before the end of the game, to seal maximum points for the team.

The 33-year-old forward has now scored six times in 15 league appearances since he joined the Ajinomoto Stadium outfit from Sanfrecce Hiroshima on loan.

FC Tokyo sit on the ninth spot in the J1 league log with 33 points from 22 games and will visit Urawa Reds for their next league encounter on August 19.