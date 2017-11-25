Super sub Willian saves Chelsea at Liverpool after Mohamed Salah threatened to haunt former club
Ultimately, it was the other player on the pitch that Chelsea snatched from underneath Liverpool's nose who had a decisive say on this match. Willian did not intend to cancel out Mohamed Salah's opener with a wayward cross late on, but his ball aimed at the head of Alvaro Morata instead floated over Simon Mignolet's helpless right hand and drifted in.
It was a cruel way for Jurgen Klopp's side to concede, not least because it came when a valuable three points against a direct rival seemed within reach, yet Liverpool can have little complaint about the final result. Antonio Conte's men limited them effectively for the majority of the evening and were only undone by a error, with Salah pouncing after Tiémoué Bakayoko's failure to control the ball around his own box.
Other than that, it was a game of few clear-cut chances, with each side's best players only shining in brief moments.
Conte’s intentions were clear from the teamsheet. With Danny Drinkwater, N’Golo Kanté and Tiémoué Bakayoko lined up in blue across the middle of the park, Chelsea arrived intent on sitting deep, staying tight and picking the hosts off at the opportune moment.
Liverpool duly saw much of the ball in the opening stages but found too many bodies between themselves and the goalmouth to fashion any clear opportunities. Salah was reduced to shots from range. Roberto Firmino, rested alongside Sadio Mané, was particularly missed, with Daniel Sturridge unable to open up the space that Klopp’s attack thrives upon.
What was required was a little guile and invention, and Liverpool only needed to look at Hazard to see how a dash of artfulness can discombobulate a defence. The Belgian began to dazzle and was the first visiting player to test Simon Mignolet. Drinkwater was the second and should have done better when expertly slipped in behind by Hazard’s delightful through ball, but Mignolet was quick to smother the danger.
Chelsea’s best sight of goal, however, came a few minutes later when one of several blue shirts should have capitalised on Liverpool’s failure to clear a corner. There was bedlam in the box, and Joe Gomez was a touch fortunate not to be penalised after desperately tackling Alvaro Morata from behind, but at the umpteenth time of asking, the danger was eventually cleared.
The only time in the first-half that Liverpool came close to provoking the same panic from their opponents was, of course, through Salah, who expertly spun Gary Cahill on the edge of the area, turned away from Kanté then fired a low shot wide of Thibaut Courtois’ far post.
If Liverpool were to find a breakthrough, they would need to either get smart or get lucky. It did not seem as if Chelsea would afford them another opportunity, limiting Klopp’s side to yet more harmless pot-shots after the interval, but then a small crack appeared in the thin blue line.
As Coutinho attempted to thread another pass through a mass of defenders, Bakayoko took a loose and fateful touch. The ball broke back for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who applied the lightest of touches and played Salah in on goal. Courtois was slow to react, allowing the Egyptian slid a composed finish past him.
Chelsea searched for a response and went close to finding one when Marcos Alonso was left in acres of space at the far post, but the wing-back blazed high over the crossbar and into the Anfield Road end on the volley.
Then, just as Liverpool had found a fortunate breakthrough, Chelsea levelled with a somewhat lucky equaliser. Mignolet, like the rest of the 53,000 around Anfield, expected Willian's cross to float towards the head of Morata. Instead, it swept over his head, exposed his poor positioning and nestled in the far corner of the net.
There would be one further chance and it would fall to Salah, but it was another shot from range and this time, Courtois was on hand to tip around the post.