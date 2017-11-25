Super sub Willian saves Chelsea at Liverpool after Mohamed Salah threatened to haunt former club

Willian made an immediate impact from the bench and ensured the points were shared at Anfield: AFP

Ultimately, it was the other player on the pitch that Chelsea snatched from underneath Liverpool's nose who had a decisive say on this match. Willian did not intend to cancel out Mohamed Salah's opener with a wayward cross late on, but his ball aimed at the head of Alvaro Morata instead floated over Simon Mignolet's helpless right hand and drifted in.

It was a cruel way for Jurgen Klopp's side to concede, not least because it came when a valuable three points against a direct rival seemed within reach, yet Liverpool can have little complaint about the final result. Antonio Conte's men limited them effectively for the majority of the evening and were only undone by a error, with Salah pouncing after Tiémoué Bakayoko's failure to control the ball around his own box.

Other than that, it was a game of few clear-cut chances, with each side's best players only shining in brief moments.

Conte’s intentions were clear from the teamsheet. With Danny Drinkwater, N’Golo Kanté and Tiémoué Bakayoko lined up in blue across the middle of the park, Chelsea arrived intent on sitting deep, staying tight and picking the hosts off at the opportune moment.

Liverpool duly saw much of the ball in the opening stages but found too many bodies between themselves and the goalmouth to fashion any clear opportunities. Salah was reduced to shots from range. Roberto Firmino, rested alongside Sadio Mané, was particularly missed, with Daniel Sturridge unable to open up the space that Klopp’s attack thrives upon.

What was required was a little guile and invention, and Liverpool only needed to look at Hazard to see how a dash of artfulness can discombobulate a defence. The Belgian began to dazzle and was the first visiting player to test Simon Mignolet. Drinkwater was the second and should have done better when expertly slipped in behind by Hazard’s delightful through ball, but Mignolet was quick to smother the danger.