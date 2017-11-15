SuperSport 's trip to Zambia made me realise that maybe we can win the Caf Confederation Cup, says Mashamaite

Mashamaite believes that it was their trip to Zambia which made them believe that they could go all the way in this year's tournament

Following the conclusion of the international break, SuperSport United’s focus has fallen firmly on this weekend’s first leg Caf Confederation Cup final tie against TP Mazembe.

Matsatsantsa are set to jet out to Lubumbashi later this week ahead of Sunday’s crunch encounter, and while much has been said with regards to the Raven’s being defending champions as well as their pedigree on the continent, defender Tefu Mashamaite favours SuperSport’s chances.

Mashamaite who will deputise in the absence of the suspended defended Morgan Gould recalled SuperSport’s quarterfinal encounter against Zesco United as a turning point in their campaign, and Mashamaite counts on that same fighting experience and grit to take them all the way.

“Our trip to Zambia made me realise that maybe we can win this cup,” Mashamaite told The Star.

“A lot of people didn’t give us a chance when we were going up against a team (Zesco United in the quarterfinals) that was unbeaten at home. A lot of people wrote us off after the 0-0 draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

"But we used that to our advantage, we fought until the end and we advanced to the semifinals. When Thuso Phala scored that goal in optional time (to tie the match at 2-2 in Ndola), I thought that maybe we can go all the way,” he explained.

"The same happened in Tunisia. When we went there to face Club Africain, no one gave us a chance after we drew 1-1 at home against a team that was unbeaten in their backyard. But we thrashed them,” he added.

Meanwhile, SuperSport go into the clash as underdogs and Mashamaite suggests that they do best when their backs are against the wall.

“It’s all about the mind-set, SuperSport and almost every South African football club thrives in situations where the country isn’t expecting much from them,” Mashamaite said.

“It’s about making the most of that energy.

"Bafana Bafana always does well in matches when the country doesn’t expect much from them, which was the case against Nigeria and Burkina Faso. We can be world beaters with the right mind-set,” he continued.

"That’s how we won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996. We were new to the international scene. No one expected much from us. But we had the right mind-set and motivation which is how we conquered the continent,” he concluded.