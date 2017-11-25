SuperSport United 0-0 TP Mazembe (1-2 Agg): Matsatsantsa suffer continental heartbreak as 10-man TP Mazembe hold on for victory

Despite a valiant effort, SuperSport United were unable to overturn a 2-1 deficit as TP Mazembe successfully defended their Caf Confederation Cup crown on Saturday.

Matsatsantsa went into the second leg of their Confederation Cup final encounter buoyed on by the crucial away goal which they registered in Lubumbashi. But SuperSport coach Eric Tinkler was certainly not resting on his laurels as he named his strongest attacking line up. Tournament top scorer Jeremy Brockie led the line alongside Bradley Grobler, with Reneilwe Letsholonyane returning to the heart of the midfield after missing out on the away leg through suspension.

SuperSport were also given a major boost ahead of kick-off as goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was declared fit despite being doubtful for the clash. The defending champions on the other end looked to make full use of their attacking prowess as they relied on the likes of Adama Traore and Rainford Kalaba for the creative spark which proved fruitful as they used their pace to exploit the wet outfield at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Despite the Ravens’ advantage, it was them who took the game to SuperSport during the opening minutes. Nathan Sinkala had an early opportunity, but his powerful drive from outside the box flew well over the bar. Minutes later, Mazembe would come even closer when Kalaba broke the offside trap and found himself with just Williams to beat, but the Zambian completely fluffed his effort to the relief of the home side.

Mazembe were having an absolute nightmare in front of goal and yet again they were guilty of missing an easy opportunity with just over 13 minutes played. This time it was Daniel Adjei who would face the wrath of the Mazembe fans as he skewed his effort wide from point-blank range.