SuperSport United 1 - 1 Club Africain: Late Mnyamane penalty keeps Matsatsantsa in the tie

Thabo Mnyamane converted a late second half penalty to earn Matsatsantsa a 1-1 draw in the CAF Confederation Cup first leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium

Thabo Mnyamane converted a late second half penalty to earn SuperSport United a 1-1 draw in the CAF Confederation Cup first leg encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium against Club Africain on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors showed great intent by taking the match to the visitors threatening the home side's goal. Captain Khalifa came inches close to getting the North Africans on the scoresheet after a scramble in front of goal however his final touch let him down as the ball sailed over the crossbar.

Bradley Grobler missed a glorious chance to give his side the lead in the third minute after a low cross from Thuso Phala on the right side found him unmarked in front of goal with only the goalkeeper to beat he skied his shot.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori continued to put their opposition under pressure and once again found themselves in good goal scoring position but Jeremie Brockie's shot from the edge of the box went out wide.

A minute later the New Zealander was again in the danger zone after receiving a cross from Grobler but he failed to connect his header as it went high and out for a goal kick.

El Ghalia were awarded a contentious penalty kick in the 20th minute after Dean Furman was adjudged to have hit the ball against Morgan Gould's hand though replay shows that the ball hit his chest first before his hand. Khalifa stepped up and coolly slotted the ball home sending Ronwen Williams the wrong way.

Eric Tinkler's side started pushing forward with Nhlapo making a run down the right flank before his attempted cross was blocked for a corner kick. Phala delivered a fine corner kick into the box but Grobler's header failed to hit the target.

In the 32nd minute Reneile Letsholonyane's long ball into the visitor's box found Grobler but his first touch let him down before he toe-poked the final shot which went out for a goal kick.

Both sides interchanged play as the game progressed but it was the visitors who went into halftime leading 1-0.

Matsatsantsa came out guns blazing in the start of the second half and came close to scoring after a pass from Letsholonyane found Grobler behind the visitors' defenders but the striker was ruled offside.

In the 53rd minute Letsholonyane unleashed a powerful from 30 yards out after receiving a pass from Aubrey Modiba. His shot landed safely in the hands of the opposition goalkeeper.

The home side took total control of the match but were time again let down by the final touch. Their continuous attempts would almost eventually pay off after they awarded a freekick on the edge of the box. Brockie took the set piece but Atef Dkhili guessed right to push the ball away for a corner kick.

Teboho Moloi came close to leveling matters in the 64th minute with a thunderous strike from long range but his shot failed to trouble the goalkeeper sailing high over the Tunisian shotstopper's goal.

The best chance for the hosts fell to Brockie in the 68th minute. Phala put in a beautiful cross from the right but the Kiwi frontman sailed his effort over the crossbar.

It was all SuperSport in the later stages of the match as the North Africans opted to spent most of the second half in their own half defending their one goal advantage.

Substitute Thabo Mnyamane who came in the place of Brockie was close to making the scoreline 1-1 in the 79th minute after the ball fell into his path but Dkhili was equal to the task to block the shot out for a corner kick.

Skipper Furman came inches close with a well-taken left shot a few minutes later

SuperSport finally leveled matters in the 86th minute after a shot from Phala hit the hand of one of the Africain defenders in the box. Mnyamane took the responsibility but his first attempt was saved by Dkhili before he put the rebound into the back of the net.