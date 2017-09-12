SuperSport United 2-0 Platinum Stars: Matsatsantsa leave it late against struggling Dikwena

SuperSport United took on Platinum Stars, who were winless in their opening two games of the campaign, and the Tshwane giants were eager to build on their win over Kaizer Chiefs in their previous league encounter.

Having advanced to the MTN8 final over the weekend, United looked to carry the momentum to move further up the log standings.

Both sides made three changes from their last games against Maritzburg United and the high-flying Cape Town City respectively.

As soon as the game got underway, both the sides struggled to get their grip on proceedings.

However, they soon found their rhythm and managed to create a few telling moments for dangerman Jeremy Brockie.

The league’s most wanted man missed a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock when his header failed to get the better of Mbongeni Mzimela after the half-hour mark as it went wide of target.

Dikwena on the other hand, struggled to penetrate a stubborn Matsatsantsa defence and were often forced to shoot from range.

The visitors started the second half brighter of the two sides when Robert Ng'ambi was presented with a header two minutes after restart, but he failed to make it count.

They went in on goal again minutes later, this time through striker Bonginkosi Ntuli whose effort was deflected out for a corner.

Despite their promising start to the second 45 minutes, that’s how far it got for Dikwena and new coach Roger de Sa as they failed to make their presence felt in the attacking third.

United brought on their new boy Sifiso Myeni to try and take the game to Dikwena, and he duly delivered four minutes from time with a stunning volley that give Mzimela no chance.

Brockie finally got his name on the scoresheet deep into stoppage time when he rounded Mzimela to slot the ball into an empty net and seal a hard-fought 2-0 win for the home side.