SuperSport United's new signings likely to miss MTN 8 semi-final

Matsatsantsa could be without the West African duo for their clash against the Team of choice on Saturday

SuperSport United could be without two of their newest signings when they take on Maritzburg United in their second leg MTN 8 semi-final on Saturday evening.

Matsatsantsa recently bolstered their defensive department with the additions of Ghana international Richard Kissi Boateng and Nigeria international Azubuike Egwuekwe. While the duo were given a run in last Sunday’s Nedbank Ke Yona Challenge, they may have to wait a little longer to make their official debuts.

According to reports by TimesLive, Boateng received his work permit on Thursday but is likely to miss the clash as he is yet to receive his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from the Ghana Football Association. Egwuekwe on the other hand, has all his paperwork in order but he is battling with fitness and is reportedly not being considered for the trip to KwaZulu-Natal.

However, the report further states that if Boateng is to receive his ITC in time for the clash, he may be placed on the bench. While it remains to be seen if the 28-year-old will receive his clearance in time, SuperSport will be hopeful as they only have one recognised left-back fit in Keegan Ritchie, with both Onismor Bhasera and Thato Mokeke sidelined with long-term injuries.