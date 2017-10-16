SuperSport United need to become addicted to winning, says Eric Tinkler

Despite only recently winning the MTN 8, Tinkler is already focused on winning another trophy

SuperSport United may have only recently lifted the MTN 8 Cup after defeating Cape Town City on Saturday, but their focus has already shifted to this weekend’s crunch second leg Caf Confederation Cup encounter against Club Africain.

The Tshwane-based outfit are expected to jet out to Tunisia this week in preparation for their clash on Sunday evening, and Matsatsantsa coach Eric Tinkler hopes that the club’s recent triumph will motivate them to build a winning mentality going forward.

“I told my players that we needed to become addicted to winning – like it’s some kind of drug. You must want it all the time," Tinkler was quoted by SunSport as saying.

“The Confed Cup is where you compete against the best. That is where you judge yourself against your peers.

“Hopefully we get to Tunisia and get the result to progress to the final. That is the trophy I would obviously want to win. I take some pride from my time at Pirates – it has motivated me to do what I am doing now,” Tinkler said.

Meanwhile, SuperSport’s victory over the Citizens came at a price as Tinkler’s men were walking wounded for a large portion of the encounter and Tinkler admits that the technical team have a challenge on their hands to get everyone fit for the tie.

“The cramps players suffered affected us a lot,” he said.

“Considering that I have the Caf competition coming up this will be a challenge. It is very difficult for us to sit and assess injured players now.”

“What becomes important now is to rest players like Clayton Daniels and Morgan Gould. Don’t forget, they also played for Bafana Bafana (against Burkina Faso),” he concluded.