SuperSport United boss Khulu Sibiya reveals how he threatened Sundowns during Jeremy Brockie talks

The Matsatsantsa chairman has confirmed that they will not pursue legal action against Masandawana

SuperSport United have opted against pursuing legal action against Mamelodi Sundowns over the Jeremy Brockie transfer saga.

During the 2017 July/August transfer window, Sundowns were believed to be keen on Brockie, but after the New Zealand international handed in a transfer request despite Matsatsantsa’s stance that Brockie would not be allowed to leave, the Brazilians remained undeterred which angered SuperSport’s management.

However, after SuperSport lifted yet another trophy this past weekend in the MTN 8, SuperSport’s CEO Stanley Matthews confirmed that Brockie will be allowed to leave should SuperSport win either the Telkom Knockout Cup or Caf Confederation Cup , and the the club have now stated that they will no longer look to pursue legal action against Sundowns.

Speaking to Independent Media, chairman Khulu Sibiya lamented Sundowns’ actions but stated they will not enter into a legal battle with Sundowns.

“It was just teaching them a lesson and that’s all. I don’t want to get into legal battles with anybody, but people must do the right thing because I also do the right thing,” Sibiya said.

Furthermore, Sibiya revealed that he threatened to poach Themba Zwane in response to Sundowns tapping up Brockie, and the Tshwane giants did not take too kindly to that.

“When I said to them ‘Okay, you want Brockie, then I will get Themba Zwane’, and they started panicking,” he revealed.

“Why should they panic? Why should they get players from other clubs and they don’t want their players to be poached by any other teams? I said to them ‘You do that, you go away and do the way you are doing, I’m going to get Themba Zwane’," he said.

“It is fair, isn’t it? They said ‘Oh okay, okay, okay’. They shouldn’t do that. They should go through the right procedures,” he concluded.