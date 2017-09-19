SuperSport United - Chippa United Preview: Matsatsantsa look to add to the Chilli Boys' woes

Matsatsantsa will be looking to make it three league wins on the trot when they host the Chilli Boys on Tuesday evening

SuperSport United may have some unfinished business on the continent to deal with this weekend, but for now their attention will need to fall firmly on their domestic affairs as they take on Chippa United on Tuesday evening.

Matsatsantsa have enjoyed a fruitful start to the new season having won two out of their three league games played thus far. But following their opening day loss to Mamelodi Sundowns their resurgence up the Premier Soccer League (PSL) ladder could be stalled as the Chilli Boys have a point to prove.

Following the decision to relieve coach Dan Malesela of his duties, caretaker coach Teboho Moloi got his tenure underway with a goalless draw against Platinum Stars this past weekend. While Chippa currently find themselves in eleventh place, after failing to register a single victory in their last two encounters the former Orlando Pirates assistant coach will be hoping to see some sort of improvement from his troops.

Nonetheless, Chippa could possibly face a slightly weakened SuperSport. With one eye on the weekend’s Caf Confederation Cup clash in Zambia, Eric Tinkler is expected to rest several of his senior stars, meaning that the likes of Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Morgan Gould may have to settle for a place on the bench. Tinkler though, is likely to continue to give the impressive Richard Kissi Boateng a start and perhaps may consider giving Sifiso Myeni a starting berth after he came off the bench to bag himself a goal against Platinum Stars.

Meanwhile, Moloi might look to change things around at the Eastern Cape-based outfit. While Chippa look enterprising going forward, it has been their defensive frailties which has been a cause for concern. But despite their recent struggles, Moloi remains optimistic that his team can come away from Tshwane with a point.

“We are playing away and a point away will be a good enough result. But not all the games are away. Some, we need to go for the three points,” Moloi was quoted by the Herald as saying.

“Three points tonight will be a bonus for us, but we are gunning for maximum points,” he said.

Nevertheless, SuperSport go into the encounter as clear favourites. On head-to-head, the Tshwane-based outfit have won five of the nine previous meetings between the two sides, with Chippa’s only victory coming in the last campaign.