SuperSport United – Club Africain Preview: Matsatsantsa face stern North African test

Matsatsantsa will be looking to draw first blood against Club Africain when the sides meet in a 2017 CAF Confed Cup semifinal first leg on Sunday

SuperSport United face a daunting North African task when they welcome Tunisian giants Club Africain to the Lucas Moripe Stadium in a 2017 CAF Confederation Cup semifinal first leg encounter.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori earned themselves a hard fought 2-2 draw against Zambian outfit Zesco United at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium last weekend. Eric Tinkler’s charges advanced on away goals rule after Thuso Phala scored deep in extra time to send the Tshwane side through to the last four.

SuperSport will be out not to repeat the same mistakes they did when they faced Team Ya Ziko. Tinkler's side failed to find the back of the net at home and made the trip to Zambia a very difficult one for themselves as they had to leave it late to advance to the semifinals. The former Cape Town City mentor will now know that his men face an even difficult test after been paired against the stiffer opposition who are managed by former Italy international Marco Simeone and compete in the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle.

The Tunis-based club booked themselves a semifinal berth after overcoming another North African club MC Alger of Algeria 2-1 on aggregate after a 2-0 home win on Sunday evening.

Simeone’s side are regular participants in the annual African club competitions and came agonizingly close to lifting the Confederation Cup in 2011 when they were runners-up to Moroccan side MAS Fez, losing 6-5 on penalties after the second leg final had ended 1-1.

Despite their fine exploits in CAF competitions, Club Africain have had a difficult run in their domestic league. They have only notched up a single point from their opening four matches and lie fourth from bottom in ninth spot. Simeone's charges have suffered back-to-back losses in the league, succumbing to a 2-1 home loss against Stade Tunisien before a narrow 1-0 away loss to JS Kairouan.

The last time the Tunisian side came up against a South African club was back in 2001 in the African Cup Winners’ Cup against Kaizer Chiefs. The Amakhosi came out victorious in both legs on their way to winning the trophy. The Phefeni Glamour Boys won 2-0 at home and they were equally successful in the return game with a 1-0 win.

The return leg is expected to be held at the Stade Olympique de Radès, home of the 13-time Tunisian Ligue 1 Champions.