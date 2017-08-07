SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler runs the rule over Sabelo Ndzinisa

It was previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns were interested in signing Mbabane Swallows’ forward Sabelo Ndzinisa.

However, according to the latest reports, Masandawana’s rivals SuperSport United are currently assessing the 26-year-old. Despite Matsatsantsa employing a new coach at the helm in Eric Tinkler, the former Cape Town City coach hasn’t changed too much at the club, and has only secured the signings of Siyabonga Nhlapho and Prince Dube thus far in the transfer window.

Nonetheless, Tinkler may look to bring in further recruits with the start of the 2017/2018 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season looming, and it is understood that SuperSport have given Ndzinisa a trial at the club.

Ndzinisa arrived in South Africa late last week and although, the duration of the trial is still unknown, the Swazi international will be keen to impress following his exploits in this year’s Caf Confederation Cup group stage. Ndzinisa’s impressive performances caught the eye of several clubs in South Africa after he netted six goals in the group stages with five goals coming over the course of two games against PSL side Platinum Stars.