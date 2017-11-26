SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler hits out at TP Mazembe players

SuperSport United head coach Eric Tinkler feels while the motivation to compete and win continental trophies is always there, 'certain things' that happened in their Saturday's clash with TP Mazembe make a mockery of African football.

This was after Kabaso Chongo allegedly showed Tinkler and his technical bench the middle finger following his dismissal in the 0-0 goalless at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Tinkler said was disappointed with the lack of respect shown by some of Mazembe players on the night, especially because his players show humility and respect whenever they travel to other African countries.

"The motivation to win a continental title is always there, but also sometimes, certain things that happened today that are to the detriment of African football if I must be entirely honest," Tinkler told the media.



"I think that we are moving in the wrong direction if we continue with it, but the motivation is there. I want to win things on the continent. Obviously there are things that are happening that make one extremely despondent on a personal level. Today [Saturday] we weren’t shown respect," he said.



"We are expected to show humility and respect when we go out of our country. People need to come to our country and show us the same humility and respect. They didn’t do that today," added the Matsatsantsa mentor.