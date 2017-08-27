SuperSport United confirm Jeremy Brockie handed in a transfer request

SuperSport United have revealed that Jeremy Brockie handed in a transfer request last week amid interest from both Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

However, the Tshwane giants rejected Brockie's transfer request, saying the striker will not be sold to any club at any price.

Brockie's coach at Matsatsantsa, Eric Tinkler, refused to comment on the player's future after he decided against including him in match day squad for the encounter with Maritzburg United on Saturday.

Last week, Tinkler said his decision to leave Brockie on the bench against Kaizer Chiefs was purely tactical.

The New Zealand international is one of the sought-after strikers in the league right now, with both Sundowns and Pirates very keen on his signature.

Matsatsantsa have maintained on several occasions that Brockie will not be sold to another local club at least for the next 12 months.

But with the player's mind clearly elsewhere, it remains to be seen if they will overturn their decision before the transfer window closes next week Thursday (August 31).

Brockie has one goal to his name so far this season, which came against Amakhosi in the quarterfinals of the MTN8.