SuperSport United could have easily been 4-0 up at half-time, says Eric Tinkler

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler once again had his counterpart Steve Komphela’s number as his side defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in a Premier Soccer League encounter on Wednesday evening.

However, Tinkler was not too pleased with his side’s performance, particularly in the second half as he lamented Matsatsantsa’s inability to kill off the game.

Chiefs were reduced to 10 men after Eric Mathoho was given his marching orders early in the first half.

“In the first half, we really should have killed the game off with the chances that we had. We could have easily come in at half time 4-0 up,” Tinkler told SuperSport TV after the game.

“But we made the game difficult for ourselves. I know it’s never easy playing against 10 [men]. I don’t know if it’s a psychological thing, but the chances we created, they went down to 10 (men), we got the goal, we got the second, and then we switched off. You can’t do that with the speed Chiefs have,” he explained.

“And in the second-half, we weren’t there. We stopped applying the principles that we had practised, and that’s the disappointing part for me," he said.

“Second-half performance was simply not good enough. We gave them (Chiefs) too much time, too much space, and you’re playing against 10 [men], you got a spare man and you’re backing off, and that shouldn’t be happening. So, we need to sit and discuss those issues with the players and make them understand you can’t be doing that, especially against a team like Chiefs because they’re going to punish you. This was an opportunity to keep a clean sheet and we threw it away, which is extremely disappointing,” Tinkler concluded.