Thabo Mnyamane and Dean Furman sign new SuperSport United deals

The two players are said to have extended their stay with the Tshwane outfit

SuperSport United duo of Thabo Mnyamane and Dean Furman have reportedly extended their contracts with the club.

The players' contracts were set to expire at the end of the 2017/18 season, but the club has moved swiftly to avoid losing them to potential suitors.

United saw the need to tie them up with new deals before the new season gets underway.

Mnyamane is believed to have signed a deal that will see him remain at the club until June 2022, while Furman extension means he will be with Eric Tinkler’s side until 2019.

These two players were key to United winning the Nedbank Cup trophy last season, and coach Tinkler will be hoping to get the best out of them.

Mnyamane and Furman have followed in the footsteps of Ronwen Williams, who signed a new five-year deal with the club over a month ago.