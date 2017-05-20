SuperSport United given a boost with Bradley Grobler's imminent return

Grobler has recovered from a long injury layoff and is expected to make his awaited return in the coming weeks

SuperSport United are set to face off against Chippa United in a Nedbank Cup semi-final encounter on Saturday.

Once again Matsatsantsa go into a clash without their influential striker Bradley Grobler who has missed a considerable part of their 2016/2017 campaign. However, with a possible final up for grabs and continental commitments to follow, SuperSport have been given a boost after the 29-year-old was declared fit to resume training with the first team.

It has been a tough few months on the side lines for Grobler, who went under the knife due to a recurring groin injury. But despite his eagerness to once again don the famous blue shirt, it is believed that he is still a few weeks away from being match ready.

"Bradley (Grobler) is back in just about full training and is hoping to take part in some games in next few weeks," the player's father Les (Grobler), co-coach at PSL side Highlands Park, told IOL.

"It's been a long process and it is always difficult with recurring injuries as you don¹t want to rush back.

“He is feeling a bit more positive and can see the light at the end of the tunnel," Grobler concluded.