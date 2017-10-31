SuperSport United - Golden Arrows Preview: Matsatsantsa seek quick response after TKO exit

SuperSport United are eager to put their latest disappointment behind them and get back to winning ways when they welcome Golden Arrows to Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori were surprisingly knocked out of the Telkom Knockout Cup last 16 by Bloemfontein Celtic at the Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium on Saturday, but will now look to dust themselves off and play catch up to the rest of the teams in the PSL.

Siwelele advanced to the last eight with a 5-4 penalty shootout win after the visitors had gone two goals up through Aubrey Modiba and Jeremy Brockie. Veselin Jelusic’s side however rallied back through goals by Tshepo Rikhotso and Jacky Motshekgwa before sealing the win in spot kicks.

The Tshwane outfit are currently placed in 15th spot on seven points having played only four matches and have five games in hand with leaders Baroka FC. A win could see Tinkler’s men climb as high as 10th position and replace city rivals Mamelodi Sundowns depending on how other results pan out.

Abafana Bes’thende are equally coming from a defeat after also being eliminated from the Ziwa Mo competition by Orlando Pirates in the last 16, thanks to a Thabo Qalinge first-half goal which separated the sides at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday.

Clinton Larsen’s charges can however take positives from the fact that they are the only unbeaten side in the PSL so far this season. The KZN side are second on the league standings with 15 points, one adrift of leaders Bakgaga Ga Mphahlele, and could leapfrog the Limpopo outfit if they come away with maximum points and Baroka drop points in their away tie to AmaZulu.

In their last league tie at home against Polokwane City, Arrows scored in stoppage time to salvage a point in a 2-2 draw and see them keep their unbeaten run intact.

Last season SuperSport took four points from Arrows in the league. The first meeting was a 1-1 draw but the Tshwane giants had other ideas in the reverse fixture hammering their counterparts 5-2.