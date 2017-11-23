SuperSport United would be happy to have Khama Billiat, says Khulu Sibiya

With Billiat set to leave Masandawana at the end of the season, Matsatsantsa boss Khulu Sibiya is closely monitoring the player's situation

Could Khama Billiat leave Mamelodi Sundowns for cross-town rivals SuperSport United ?

Billiat is currently nearing the final six months of his contract with the former African champions, and with coach Pitso Mosimane admitting that he is resigned to losing the 27-year-old along with Colombian Leonardo Castro, speculation is rife regarding his next move.

The Zimbabwean attacker is believed to be keen on a move abroad with several clubs reportedly interested in his services, including Egypt’s Zamalek.

However, if Billiat fails to lock down his dream move, he would be left with no option but to remain in the PSL.

According to Matsatsantsa chairman Khulu Sibiya, if Billiat wants to move to SuperSport, the door is open, but the club chairman has made it clear that SuperSport will not tap up the Brazilians talisman, subsequently taking a dig at the way Sundowns handled their unsuccessful pursuit of Jeremy Brockie during the 2017 July/August transfer window.

“He (Billiat) is one of the players that I like, but unlike Sundowns, I respect the fact that a player still has a contract with a team and I will not force the matter,” Sibiya told Isolezwe.

“If his agent says he would like to play for SuperSport United, then we would be happy to have him in the team,” Sibiya added.