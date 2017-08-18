SuperSport United - Mamelodi Sundowns: Who will claim Tshwane Derby bragging rights?

Masandawana will look to continue their dominance over Matsatsantsa when the sides lock horns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday

The 2017/2018 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season gets underway this weekend with several exciting encounters, but none more so enthralling than the highly anticipated Tshwane Derby.

On Saturday afternoon bragging rights will once again be on offer as SuperSport United host their cross-town rivals Mamelodi Sundowns. Both sides will be determined to hit the ground running in their season opener, but SuperSport may consider themselves as favourites going into the match, after they successfully dispatched of Kaizer Chiefs in their MTN 8 quarterfinal clash last weekend.

However, Matsatsantsa will need to beware of the wounded Brazilians following their MTN 8 elimination. Sundowns are currently undergoing a transitional phase of sorts as they have brought in several big-name signings, including Oupa Manyisa and George Lebese, and most recently they acquired the services of Free State Stars’ attacker Thokozani Sekotlong. While the latter’s role at the club is still unknown, what is known is that he will offer Khama Billiat and Percy Tau some much needed backup.

Nonetheless, going into Saturday’s crunch encounter, Mosimane is expected to ring the changes and could very well decide to give Lebese his full debut as he looks to add some creativity down the wing. But one change which is likely to occur is the return of Denis Onyango. The Ugandan missed Sundowns’ previous encounter due to illness and will be expected to take over the mantle come gameday.

Meanwhile, on the side of SuperSport Eric Tinkler will be looking to continue where he left off against Chiefs. While SuperSport’s record in the derby is not great, with their last victory coming in the 2012/2013 season, Tinkler has proven to be thorn in Pitso Mosimane’s plans over recent seasons, and will be counting on the likes Jeremy Brockie and Bradley Grobler to influence matters as they hope to put a stop to Sundowns’ dominance.

Despite Tinkler only recently taking over at the helm, he has chosen not to make drastic changes, and he is once again expected to utilise the experienced midfield combination of Dean Furman and Reneilwe Letsholonyane to bring stability to the team.

Nevertheless, the Tshwane Derby promises to bring with it excitement and goals galore. Historically speaking, out of 34 previous encounters between the two sides, only on six occasions have the games ended in a draw, which certainly promises massive spectator value.

Lastly, SuperSport will be highly motivated going into the clash and adding to their woeful record in this fixture, they will also be keen to avenge the 5-0 hammering that they suffered at the hands of their neighbours, which only adds to the intrigue.