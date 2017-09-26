What SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns made in Caf competitions

The Tshwane duo have raked up in excess of R14 million between them thanks to their continental exploits

On Saturday both Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United experienced different sets of fortunes on the continent.

While Matsatsantsa reached the Caf Confederation Cup semi-finals for the very first time in their history, Masandawana were not so lucky as they crashed out of the Caf Champions League to Wydad Casablanca on penalties.

However, news of the Brazilians’ elimination from the continent’s most prestigious tournament will be a bit easier to swallow, knowing that they are set to receive a hefty $800 000, estimated to be around R8.6 million for their troubles.

Meanwhile, SuperSport’s continental exploits will see the Tshwane-based outfit guaranteed a minimum of $450 000, estimated to be around R6 million, but thanks to Caf’s decision to increase the prize money of Africa’s two biggest inter-club competitions, SuperSport could double their winnings should they eventually go on to win the competition with over a $1 million (Approximately R13.3 million) in prize money at stake.

Nevertheless, if SuperSport are to achieve continental glory, Eric Tinkler’s men will first need to fend off Club Africain of Tunisia in the semi-finals.