SuperSport United - Maritzburg United Preview: Matsatsantsa eye Team of Choice scalp in MTN8 showdown

Matsatsantsa are on course to upset a confident Team of Choice side when the two teams lock horns in an MTN8 semifinal first leg tie

SuperSport United lock horns against an on-form Maritzburg United outfit in the MTN8 semifinal first leg showdown at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The Tshwane outfit are fresh from a morale-boosting 2-1 league win over Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night and are now on course to derail a confident Team of Choice.

Matsatsantsa seem to have wrestled the ‘cup kings’ crown from the likes of Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in the past two seasons having finished respective campaigns (2015/16 and 2016/17) with one trophy each to their name.

Not only will Eric Tinkler’s team be boosted by the arrival of new signing Nigerian centre-back Azubuike Egwuekwe from Finnish side KuPS but also their impressive record of 13 wins in 22 head-to-head encounters, with Maritzburg having won just two ties. Last season the Tshwane got the better of the Team of Choice winning both league fixtures. In the first round Matsatsantsa narrowly beat them 1-0 before following that up with an empathic 4-1 thrashing.

Bradley Grobler, who was named in Stuart Baxter’s Bafana Bafana squad to face Cape Verde in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month, and New Zealand striker Jeremie Brockie, have both been pivotal for Tinkler’s team. Grobler scored United’s second goal against Chiefs in their league meeting while Brockie also netted against Amakhosi to send them packing out of the MTN8 competition.

Maritzburg are in high spirits ahead of this penultimate before they can reach the final, and are on a three-match unbeaten streak. Fadlu Davids’ charges have gotten off to a flier this campaign eliminating Mamelodi Sundowns from the MTN8 in the quarterfinals, followed up by consecutive 2-0 league victories away to Platinum Stars and at home against Ajax Cape Town.

In what will be a different ball game, Davids’ team will aim to improve their record against SuperSport and thus depend on their attackers to do the job for them. One such man is Zimbabwean striker Evans Rusike who has taken the new campaign by storm scoring in all three matches for his team this season. His strike booked Maritzburg their semifinal berth and he also scored two goals against the Urban Warriors this week.

The second leg of the MTN8 will be played at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday, 9 September.