SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates are reportedly monitoring Themba Zwane

Reports suggest that Matsatsantsa and the Sea Robbers are ready to swoop in should Zwane fail to agree to a new contract at Chloorkop

According to reports, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United are monitoring Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Themba Zwane.

The 28-year-old has been one of Sundowns’ most consistent performers in recent times, and his impressive displays have subsequently seen him cement his place in the national team.

Nonetheless, Zwane has entered his final year at Chloorkop, and with his current deal set to expire at the end of June next year, he is yet to commit to a new deal at Sundowns.

While the two parties are still locked in negotiations, reports emerging suggest that Matsatsantsa and the Buccaneers are likely to swoop in should Zwane fail to agree a new deal with the Tshwane giants.

“Themba (Zwane) is a very good player and if negotiations with Sundowns don’t go well, SuperSport and Pirates are definitely going to pounce on him. They are monitoring his situation at Sundowns,” a source told Phakaaathi.