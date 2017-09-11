SuperSport United - Platinum Stars Preview: Old friends meet as Tinkler and De Sa face off

SuperSport United will be hoping to maintain their good run of form when they tackle a struggling Dikwena side in Tshwane

MTN8 finalists SuperSport United will be out to pile more misery on Platinum Stars when the two teams clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in a league encounter on Tuesday.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori are fresh from a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Maritzburg United this past weekend in the MTN8 semifinal second-leg.

Eric Tinkler’s men are currently in seventh position on the PSL standings with three points after a 2-0 opening league defeat to city rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

Their second league match however, saw them beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 before their recent triumph over the Team of Choice in the Wafa Wafa competition.

The home side will be boosted by striker Jeremy Brockie’s blistering form after he netted twice against Maritzburg on his return to the starting line-up, to lead the defending Nedbank Cup champions to a 3-1 win on aggregate.

The New Zealand-born forward took his tally of goals for SuperSport to 51 in 90 starts, and is now just six goals shy of the club’s all-time top scorer, the late Abram "Fire" Raselemane, who scored 57 goals before he left the club in 2006 to join the Clever Boys.

Dikwena are currently rooted at the bottom of the PSL log having lost both their league matches against Maritzburg and the Citizens.

The Phokeng-based outfit will hope for a change in fortune following the arrival of experienced mentor Roger de Sa as the club’s new head coach.

De Sa’s last stint was at Maritzburg, but his vast experience has seen him coach Santos, Wits, Orlando Pirates and Ajax Cape Town in the South African top-flight.

In 30 previous clashes between the two sides, Matsatsantsa have won 12, lost 10 while the other nine matches ended in draws.

Last season, Dikwena took six points off SuperSport, edging the Tshwane side 1-0 home and away.