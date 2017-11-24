SuperSport United’s players items stolen on the way to DR Congo

It’s emerged that the Tshwane giants items were missing after landing in the DRC last weekend

According to reports, SuperSport United’s players discovered some of their items missing from their luggages in the DRC last weekend.

Several players reportedly opened their luggages at the hotel and found that some of their items such as clothing had gone missing.

It’s unknown at this stage whether the items were taken while en-route to Lubumbashi or in South Africa.

It seems though, that nothing of excessive value was taken from the players suitcases. Although items missing is still of valuable significance.

United went down 2-1 in the Caf Confederation Cup final first-leg in Lubumbashi last Sunday, and need to overturn the deficit on Saturday in Tshwane to win their maiden continental title.