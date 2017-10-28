SuperSport United to rival Orlando Pirates in pursuit of Sundowns forward Mogakolodi Ngele

The Brazilians submitted permanent residence applications for Ngele prior to the current campaign and the player was not registered with the PSL

SuperSport United have reportedly joined Orlando Pirates and Platinum Stars in race for Mamelodi Sundowns forward Mogakolodi Ngele's signature.

The midfielder-come-striker remains on the radar a few Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs, even though, he is yet to feature for Sundowns in a competitive match this season.

Ngele had a successful loan stint at Bidvest Wits last season - helping the Braamfontein-based side win the MTN8 Cup and PSL title.

The former Township Rollers forward enjoyed regular game under coach Wits coach Gavin Hunt and he managed to score six times in 22 competitive appearances.

His exploits attracted interest from Pirates during the last Transfer Window, but Ngele returned to Sundowns along with Zimbawean striker Cuthbert Malajla, who also spent last season on loan at Wits.

Recently Stars were said to have registered their interest in the Botswana international. Dikwena sold Ngele to Sundowns prior to the 2014/15 campaign.

Interest in the left-footed player seems to be growing as SuperSport are believed to be monitoring his situation at Sundowns ahead of the January, 2018 Transfer Window.

It remains to be seen whether the Brazilians will agree to sell or loan the player midway through the current campaign.

Ngele still has two years on his current Sundowns deal having signed a five-year deal with the Tshwane giants in 2014.



