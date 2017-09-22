SuperSport United will show their Caf opponents respect, says Dean Furman

Furman is confident that Matsatsantsa will return from Ndola with a positive result

SuperSport United travel to Zambia this weekend looking to overcome Zesco United in their own back yard.

Matsatsantsa recently played out to goalless stalemate at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in the first leg, and will be hoping to do the business this time around. Speaking ahead of the Saturday’s crunch Caf Confederation Cup encounter, SuperSport captain Dean Furman was a confident figure.

The 29-year-old hard tackling midfielder believes that the Tshwane side can find the valuable away goal in Ndola and progress beyond the quarterfinals.

“Our chancres are strong‚” Furman was quoted by Times Media as saying.

“We know the team we’ve got and we can score goals. We know that the game is probably going to be a little more open.

"We know that they are going to come at us because it’s their home game and they will want to score. But we are confident we can score away goals,” he said.

“In the majority of the away games we’ve played in the competition up to this point we have scored an away goal. We know we can nick a goal.

"We are going there full of confidence after the first leg where in the first half we felt we really dominated the game," Furman continued.

“In the second half they sat back and were very organised even though we were still able to create a couple of chances," he added.

Meanwhile, Furman admits that SuperSport will not take their opponents for granted and will show them the respect which they deserve.

"We do know they have weapons and that is something we have to be wary of because they are not a bad side at all‚ they’re a strong side. We will show them that due respect‚” Furman said.

“But it’s all about that away goal and we showed against Maritzburg (in the MTN8 semfinal) that we are more than capable of going away and getting a goal and we’re confident of doing that again,” he concluded.