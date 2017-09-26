SuperSport United showed great character against Zesco United, says Eric Tinkler

Matsatsantsa's coach was delighted by his team's fighting spirit as they reached the Caf Confederation Cup semi-finals for the first time

SuperSport United recently defeated Zambian outfit Zesco United on the away goals rule to progress into the Caf Confederation Cup semi-finals for the very first time in their history.

However, it wasn’t an easy affair as Matsatsantsa needed a late Thuso Phala strike in stoppage time to give SuperSport the advantage.

Speaking to Times Media following SuperSport’s inspired victory, coach Eric Tinkler was delighted by his team’s fighting spirit in Ndola, and admitted that having the odds stacked in favour of the opposition only made victory even more gratifying.

“I’m very proud of the boys‚ they fought hard and showed great character and getting that late winner was extremely satisfying,” Tinkler told TimesLive.

“It was a nerve-wracking finish and in the latter stages the referee wasn’t doing anything to help us and they were looking to waste time.

"That is what made it so gratifying to win in the way we did,” he added.

“The boys just kept going.

"We need to go there‚ I had said before it would be a fight and it was.

"And the boys fought the whole way,” he concluded.

SuperSport’s progression in the tournament now means that they are one step closer to continental glory. But before they can think about the $1 million prize money (R13.3 million) on offer, they will need to defeat Tunisian side Club Africain over two legs in the semi-finals.