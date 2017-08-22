SuperSport United sign Nigerian defender Azubuike Egwuekwe

Matsatsantsa have bolstered their defence as they look to compete for domestic and continental trophies

SuperSport United have signed Nigerian-born defender Azubuike Egwuekwe according to reports coming out of Nigeria.

He is currently on the books of Finnish side KuPS where he has played 50 league games and scored five goals during his two-year stay.

They have reportedly confirmed his exit, citing he will head to a South African team, though didnt divulge the name of the team.

However, it's believed to be Matsatsantsa as they look to give adequate cover to Morgan Gould and Clayton Daniels amongst others.

Egwuekwe has 22 national caps for Nigeria and was part of their 2013 Afcon winning squad.

He also feature at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and represented the Super Eagles at the 2013 Fifa Confederations Cup.