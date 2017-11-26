SuperSport United still trying to gather information on Khulu Sibiya’s alleged hijacking escape

Sibiya becomes the latest high-profile figure to nearly fall victim to the country’s alarming crime rate

SuperSport United have confirmed that they have yet to hear anything from chairman Khulu Sibiya regarding the reported car hijack which allegedly took place last month.

According to Sunday World, the chairman survived the hijacking during the course of last month, but he survived despite being held at gun-point by two thugs.

The news comes as a shock to the club, who have been trying to engage the chairman this morning to get clarity or confirmation on the version of events.

Matsatsantsa will only be able to comment on Monday as they are still gathering all the information, communications manager Brian Moshoeshoe told Goal.

"We saw the story this morning in the Sunday World newspaper and we have been trying to get a hold of the chairman, but his phone has been off the whole morning," Moshoeshoe told Goal.

"We’re still trying to establish all the facts. We will only be able to make a comment on the report on Monday morning once we’ve gathered all the information," he said.

Matsatsantsa missed out on their first continental title when they failed to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit against the DRC’s TP Mazembe on Saturday night.