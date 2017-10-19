SuperSport United striker Jeremy Brockie targets Caf Confed Cup top goalscorer award

Matsatsantsa's striker is hungry for more success as they prepare for their continental clash against Club Africain on Sunday

SuperSport United hitman Jeremy Brockie admits that he is not only looking to win the Caf Confederation Cup with Matsatsantsa but also hopes to remain at the top of the tournament’s goalscoring charts.

Matsatsantsa’s focus will switch to the weekend’s Caf Confederation Cup second leg semi-final against Club Africain on Sunday despite only recently being crowned MTN8 champions, and the New Zealand international is hopeful that SuperSport can use their recent success to give them the upper hand over the north Africans after they drew the first leg in Tshwane.

“Winning a trophy gives confidence going in to the game against Club Africain. We are a couple of games away from winning another one. We know it is going to be difficult, but the boys are confident enough after the first leg, where we created a lot of chances,” Brockie told Independent Media.

“As footballers, we always want to play in as many cup finals as we can and win as much silverware (as possible). We are so close to another one. The boys will be giving it their all. It is all about recovery now and making sure that we are well prepared for Tunisia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Brockie is currently the tournament’s top goalscorer with nine goals and he is optimistic that he can extend his lead at the top come Sunday evening.

“It is my award to lose at the moment. I’m leading the goal-scoring charts. We’ve got three games left and hopefully I can add to the tally on Sunday. It would be a nice accolade if it does come,” he admitted.

Nonetheless, the 30-year-old has also spoken about the need for the Tshwane outfit to show character in Tunisia.

“We have that never-say-die attitude. We’ve got a lot of experienced players at the club. If we go a goal behind, we don’t panic,” Brockie said.

“I believe we can show more character in Tunisia. It is going to be a hostile environment, and that’s why we play football,” he concluded.