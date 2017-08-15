When is the SuperSport United vs. Sundowns PSL match and how can I watch?

There's two fantastic games in the opening match day of the PSL, starting with champions Bidvest Wits against Cape Town City.

However the best game is arguably when African champions Mamelodi Sundowns travel to neighbours SuperSport United on Saturday.

Historically, Sundowns have been the stronger of the two opponents, but then the Brazilians have also been the most successful team in the PSL era.

With United's dominance under Gavin Hunt having long past from the last decade, SSU's experienced a bumpy transition phase. The gap was recently narrowed when Stuart Baxter reorganised the squad to compete with the Premiership's big boys but you feel there's still room for improvement.

The game will be even more interesting with Eric Tinkler making his PSL debut with the club, after impressing with Cape Town City last season. Tinkler failed to make things happen under pressure at Orlando Pirates, but his squad was tired from continuous Caf commitments.

It remains to be seen how Tinkler will contend with the same challenges at United in Caf and the PSL, even though the expectations are not as high as it was at Pirates. Going into the Derby as the underdog can work in his favour this time, compared to his experience in the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs.

As always Goal will provide full match coverage, including a complete Match Preview on Friday.

WHEN IS THE TSHWANE DERBY?

The PSL season opener between the two Pretoria Giants will kick off at 15:00 on Saturday, 19 August 2017.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time (Local) Time (GMT) Match Channels 19/08/17 15:00 13:00 SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns SABC 1 and SUPERSPORT 4

WHERE IS THE BIG GAME?

Lucas Moripe Stadium (Pretoria, Tshwane):

