SuperSport United – Zesco United Preview: Matsatsantsa seek first-leg advantage in Caf tie

SuperSport United take on Zambian outfit Zesco United in a 2017 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal first-leg match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori head into this continental showpiece having picked up a vital 2-0 league win over Platinum Stars on Tuesday. Sifiso Myeni and the ever-improving Jeremie Brockie were on target for the Tshwane side that saw them move up to fifth on the PSL standings, one point behind league leaders Maritzburg United.

Eric Tinkler’s charges booked their quarterfinal berth for the first time after overcoming CF Mounana with a 4-1 scoreline to finishing second in Group D behind DRC giants TP Mazembe.

Zlatko Krmpotić’s side clinched a place in the Confederation Cup quarterfinals after winning Group C ahead of Sudan's Al-Hilal Al-Ubayyid who they dispatched with a 3-0 win.

Team Ya Ziko have not had the best of runs domestically. They suffered a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Zanaco in the FAZ Super League match on Saturday are now tasked with upsetting Matsatsantsa at home to edge closer in booking a spot in the semifinals.

The winner over both legs will either play MC Alger of Algeria or Club Africain of Tunisia in the semifinals, with the North Africans playing away in the first leg on September 30 while the second leg will be played during the dates of October 20-22.

The second leg of this fixture will see Zesco hosting SuperSport on September 23 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.