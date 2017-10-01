Superstar Enable eases to record Arc win for Dettori

Frankie Dettori made history with another outstanding ride under the classy Enable as the three-year-old won the Arc.

Superstar filly Enable romped to an emphatic victory to give Frankie Dettori a record fifth Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe success in style at Chantilly on Sunday.

The John Gosden-trained three-year-old was in a class of her own in the richest horse race in the world on turf, easing away from her rivals to win by two-and-half lengths.

Dettori was rewarded for another masterful ride, becoming the first jockey to win the prestigious Group One race five times.

The odds-on favourite was a cut above the rest of the 18-horse field, shifting through the gears to ease to yet another famous victory ahead of Cloth of Stars and Ulysses.

Enable has now won five consecutive Group One races in what has been an outstanding year.

Dettori kept the 10/11 shot out of trouble and pressed the accelerator after Enable hit the front, gathering pace in a flash in another scintillating showing on the big stage.

Cloth of Stars (25/1) finished strongly under Mickael Barzalona, but was never going to catch Enable and Ulysses was another length and a quarter back.

Order of St George was back in fourth for the father and son combination of Aidan and Donnacha O'Brien.

Trainer Gosden told ITV Racing: "She is very special, amazing ability. It was a brilliant ride by Frankie.

"She has shown us at home she is very much in the zone. She gave every sign she was ready for another race like that."