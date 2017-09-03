Supreme Court ruling most likely to deny Kenya Chan rights

Kenya is most likely to lose rights of hosting 2018 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) next January.

A team of inspectors from Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) were expected in the country on September 7 to give the way forward, but that visit has since been canceled due to the political situation in the country.

The decision by Supreme Court of Kenya to nullify Presidential election result, in addition to poor preparedness, even complicates matters for Kenya, who will now know her fate on September 23, according to a reliable source, who spoke to Goal.

Caf’s Second Vice-President, Constant Omari Selemani arrived in the country on Sunday to assess the political and security situation in Kenya, before the continental football body can proceed with the inspection tour.

“We have just been informed that in light of the recent happenings, Caf will be sending its 2nd Vice-President, Constant Omari Selemani to assess the political and security situation of the country before they can proceed with the inspection visit,” said FKF President Nick Mwendwa on Sunday.

A new date will be announced subject to Selemani’s report. But with Kenya set to go for repeat elections in November, political temperature is expected to rise in the coming days, something that is most likely to force Caf to take away the rights.

So far, two countries have been put on standby as a possible replacement should Kenya fail to comply with the requirements.

Besides the expected political tension, FKF is equally behind schedule in preparing venues for the event with contractors having moved to Nyayo and Kinoru stadia just last week.

Other venues earmarked for the event are Kasarani and Kipchoge Keino in Eldoret. Should Caf take away the rights, Harambee Stars will be locked out of the event that features players, who play in local leagues.